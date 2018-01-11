I first met Melanie Brooks, author of Writing Hard Stories: Celebrated Memoirists Who Shaped Art from Trauma, at The Iota Short Prose Conference in the summer of 2016. I had recently graduated an MFA program and lost my dad and I was trying to write about my grief. Melanie talked with me late one night…
A Conversation with Melanie Brooks
An Interview with Bud Smith
Bud SmithBud Smith is the author of several books of fiction and most recently, a memoir, WORK, now out from CCM Press. WORK is a collection of wry, incisive anecdotes about Bud’s work in the heavy construction industry, but it’s also about the work of writing, loving, living. It’s about lacing your long days with…
You Should Do This Thing You Can’t
I had just walked into Worries of the Poet, Tools of the Essayist, a pre-conference session facilitated by essayist Randon Billings Noble and poet Marshall Warfield at HippoCamp 2017—Hippocampus Magazine’s annual conference for creative nonfiction writers—when I got a text from my sister that read, You should do this thing you can’t. It was one…
A Friend for Life
As the Tom Delaney song goes, “everybody wants to go to heaven…. but nobody wants to die.” Laura Pritchett is no exception. In fact, a series of weird childhood experiences with dead bodies and a scary “medical extravaganza” in which she felt close to dying sparked a life-long quest to learn more about death and…
Writers at Work
TRUE editor, Dina Relles, asked several nonfiction writers about their working and writing lives. Below is a composite of their thoughtful, varied answers—a collage of glimpses into writers at work. Where do you work, and how does the writing fit in? Lauren Apfel: At the kitchen table, sometimes with the children flitting in and out,…
Everyone should go to Live Lit Events
Who should go to storytelling—or “live lit”—events? Humans should. Sure, many in the audience are writers like myself, who have been on both sides of the stage. But you don’t have to be. Just like you don’t have to be a writer to read literary journals (though a lot of writers do that too!). So…
Writing My Truth
My son is doing that thing with his fingers. He’s done it his whole life whenever something makes him anxious—the top of his pointer finger on each hand jammed into the pad of his middle finger, jammed so hard that both fingers bow out, taut, almost like crossed fingers, only instead of hope, they telegraph…
grateful
Micro-Change
Over the last three months, TRUE called for micro-essays that recounted conversations that bridged two opposing view points. Sharing a true story requires courage.This “BRIDGES” call for micro-essays honored the fact that listening to the truths of others with whom we disagree requires courage also. Stephanie Williams submitted the only response to this call for…
A Work in Progress
It’s 3 a.m., my witching hour. Miss K, my therapist, calls it the “common hour” because apparently so many people are awake at this time of night. Thinking of my fellow insomniacs makes me feel less alone when I wake and blink in the darkness, my mind racing. Everything is scarier during the common hour:…